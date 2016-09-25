RHP Craig Kimbrel, who had held opposing hitters to an 0-for-20 stretch in eight appearances, gave up a home run in the ninth inning to Logan Forsythe on Saturday. He still posted his 30th save of the season, giving him six straight 30-save seasons.

OF Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Saturday, the longest active streak in the American League. He's hitting .550 (11-for-20) during the current road trip and has reached base in 37 straight games, the longest streak by a Boston player since Wade Boggs went 44 in 1987.

2B Dustin Pedroia, 2-for-19 on Boston's road trip before Saturday, crushed a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning for his 14th home run of the season. He also made a key defensive play, getting an out at the plate on a ground ball.

RHP Rick Porcello became baseball's first 22-game winner and Boston's first since Pedro Martinez in 1999. He struck out nine and held the Rays to three runs in 6 1/3 innings on Saturday, his shortest outing in 12 starts.

3B Pablo Sandoval could return much earlier than expected from shoulder surgery, possibly even before the end of the regular season. Sandoval, who lost his starting job to Travis Shaw in spring training, underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in May that was expected to end his season. The 30-year-old is progressing in his rehab and joined the team for batting practice in Tampa Bay on Saturday. "At the time of the surgery, it was all looking at the start of next spring training," Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters. "We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves, here. But at the same time, compliment him for the work that he's put in. The way he's responded to the rehab. The way he's worked himself back into better condition. So we're staying open-minded."