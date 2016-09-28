LHP Drew Pomeranz will not make his scheduled start Thursday due to general soreness around the forearm area, manager John Farrell said. Farrell declined to say if it was related to any issues Pomeranz had with San Diego. Farrell said it could be related to Pomeranz being up to a career-high 169 1/3 innings this season in 30 starts with Boston and San Diego. Farrell also said if Pomeranz pitches again this season, it likely would be out of the bullpen.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm soreness) will not start Thursday, and LHP Henry Owens will make the start.

RHP Steven Wright (right shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and it was "not intense," according to manager John Farrell. Farrell said Wright likely would have another bullpen session Friday in Boston. Wright was on the disabled list Aug. 14-26 and made two starts before the issue resurfaced. He was diagnosed with bursitis and has not pitched since Aug. 31.

DH David Ortiz had a rare 0-for-5 night Tuesday when he struck out twice and stranded seven runners. It was the third time this year Ortiz went 0-for-5, with the other times being May 18 at Kansas City and July 31 at the Los Angeles Angels. Ortiz did not field any questions postgame, and his only comment was: "That ain't fun. They got me out, just put it down like that. They tricked me tonight. Too much talking between the pitcher and catcher. I'll trick them tomorrow."

LHP Henry Owens will start Thursday in place of RHP Drew Pomeranz. Owens has yet to appear in a game for the Red Sox since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sept. 9. He has not pitched in a game since tossing 6 2/3 innings Sept. 5 vs. Buffalo. Owens was 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA in 24 starts with Pawtucket and is 0-1 with a 7.79 ERA in four starts for the Red Sox this year.

LHP David Price allowed six runs and 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday night. He tied a season high by yielding 12 hits and also tied a career worst by allowing three home runs for the first time this season. Price has 224 strikeouts, leaving him one shy of Jon Lester's 2009 and 2010 record for a Boston lefty in a single season, but he is expected to make one more start before the playoffs.