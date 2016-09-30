RHP Craig Kimbrel was charged with his fifth loss of the season Wednesday when he did not retire any of the four hitters he faced. It was only the third time in 410 career appearances Kimbrel did not get an out and each instance has been with the Red Sox. Kimbrel also did not record an out July 5 vs. Texas and Sept. 4 at Oakland. It also was the second time he was removed during a save opportunity against the Yankees. The other instance was Aug. 9 at Fenway Park when he recorded two outs but allowed a run and four walks.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will throw a 30-to-35 pitch bullpen session Thursday and it is his normal in between start routine. This time, it is a determination of whether he will be able to make a relief appearance at some point this weekend. Pomeranz was scratched from Thursday's scheduled start on Tuesday due to the general soreness around the forearm area.

RHP Joe Kelly was charged with a blown save Wednesday night when he allowed a two-out grand slam to Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira. Kelly was the first Red Sox to allow a game-ending grand slam since RHP Julian Tavarez against Minnesota's Jason Kubel in the 12th inning on June 13, 2006.

LHP Henry Owens will be the answer to a trivia question when he is the starting pitcher for the Red Sox in DH David Ortiz's final road game and final game against the Yankees. Owens has not pitched in a game since tossing 6 2/3 innings Sept. 5 for Triple-A Pawtucket vs. Buffalo but manager John Farrell said he threw about 80 pitches last week at the team's minor league complex in Florida. Farrell said there is not a set pitch count and how far Owens goes will be based on the game unfolds.

RHP Clay Buchholz continued his late-season resurgence Wednesday night by allowing an infield hit to LF Brett Gardner in the fourth inning during six scoreless innings. He has a 2.98 ERA in his last nine starts and with the injury uncertainty involving RHPs Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz, it appears likely he will be in the playoff rotation. Buchholz is the second visiting player to toss at least six scoreless innings and allow one hit at the current Yankee Stadium. The other was Phillip Humber for the Chicago White Sox on April 25, 2011.