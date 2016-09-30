3B Yoan Moncada left the Red Sox on Thursday to prepare for participating in the Arizona Fall League. Moncada was 4-for-19 in eight games and has not played since Sept. 12. "I think the time he spent here was certainly beneficial to him, challenging in its own right," Boston manager John Farrell said. "But this is an exciting young player that's still got some learning to do and some development left."

LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm) threw his bullpen session Thursday and did not experience any physical issues. Pomeranz will likely get a relief appearance at some point after being scratched from his scheduled start Thursday.

DH David Ortiz was 0-for-1 with a walk in his final game against the Yankees. He struck out in the first inning against LHP CC Sabathia and was replaced by PR Brock Holt after getting a walk with one out in the fourth. Before the game, he was honored by the Yankees in a short pregame ceremony. Former Yankee RHP David Cone and former teammate CF Jacoby Ellsbury presented Ortiz with a custom-created leather bound book with greetings from various Yankees, including former teammates. Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera also participated and unveiled an oil painting capturing Ortiz tipping his hat to fans at Yankee Stadium. The ceremony ended with Ortiz tipping his hat to the crowd and walking back to the dugout as Neil Diamond's hit "Sweet Caroline" played. "A rarity, but so is David Ortiz," Boston manager John Farrel said of the ceremony. He's a rare person. He's a rare player and deserved of everything he received here tonight."

RHP Rick Porcello goes for his 23rd victory Friday night when the Red Sox begin their final regular-season series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Porcello leads the majors in wins and a 6.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also leads the majors by having 31 starts with two walks or fewer allowed. Porcello tossed at least six innings in 17 straight starts, the longest by a Red Sox since RHP Josh Beckett in 2009.