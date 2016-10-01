LF Andrew Benintendi had two hits, including his 11th double in 32 big-league games, the most by a Red Sox hitter through 32 games since 1913.

3B Brock Holt, who has beaten out Travis Shaw for the left-handed part of the position platoon, batted second but went 0-for-4 and also failed to get together with Porcello on a bunt, helping the Blue Jays to their three runs in the fifth inning. He grounded out with the tying run on third and nobody out in the eighth and is in an 0-for-9 dip.

SS Xander Bogaerts, hitting .234 in September but 5-for-14 in the series in New York, was dropped to sixth in the batting order. His third time up, he lined a triple, his first of the season and first since last May 15, into the right-field corner. The triple was his AL-leading 81st two-strike hit of the season and his 171st two-strike hits in the last two seasons were 20 more than any other hitter (others entering play Friday night).

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who struck out a career-high 13 in just 5 1/3 innings in his last start, sets himself up for a likely ALDS start when he faces Toronto in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night. He has a 3.10 ERA in 13 starts since returning from the minor leagues and has limited opposing hitters to a .171 batting average over his last eight starts. "Eddie going down to Pawtucket, working on some things, the adjustments he made delivery-wise, coming back with three more defined pitches," Boston manager John Farrell said of Rodriguez, who has lost twice in as many starts against Toronto this season (only two earned runs in six innings at Toronto Sept. 10) and is 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA lifetime against the Jays.

DH David Ortiz had the first of his two weekend retirement ceremonies prior to Friday night's game -- and he made it memorable (he will also be honored in his regular season finale on Sunday). Ortiz snapped an 0-for-10 spell when he singled home a run in the first inning and then hit the ball hard in RBI spots his second and third times up, coming up empty. Then, with the game tied in the seventh, he lined a two-run homer that produced a curtain call. The homer gave him 1,192 extra base hits, tying him for eighth place on the all-time list. "I've seen it for 10 years. It's pretty special, man," said teammate Dustin Pedroia. "Every time there's a big situation, he's always found a way to come through. We get to enjoy it, 'cause it's pretty special." His 127 RBIs are the most by a Red Sox hitter since he drove in 137 in 2006.

2B Dustin Pedroia had three hits to reach the 200-hit mark for the second time in his career. He had 213 hits in 2008, when he was the American League MVP. The hits gave him 1,683 for his career, moving him past Dom DiMaggio for ninth place on the club's all-time list -- and he is the fifth Red Sox hitter ever with multiple 200-hit seasons. He has reached base in 37 straight games against Toronto.

RHP Rick Porcello, 3-0 against the Blue Jays this season, was fine until the fifth, when he gave up three runs to suffer his fifth loss in 27 decisions. He and 3B Brock Holt failed to get together on a bunt, a key to the big inning that was capped by Jose Bautista's two-run homer. The Red Sox rally in the seventh inning allowed Porcello, who will pitch one of the first two games of the playoffs, to avoid a second straight home loss after starting the season 13-0 at Fenway Park.