LF Anthony Benintendi made the most of his postseason debut, belting a home run leading off the third inning. Benintendi is the first Red Sox player to homer in his first career postseason plate appearance since Todd Walker did it in Game 1 of the 2003 ALDS at Oakland. Benintendi finished the night 2-for-4. "It's pretty amazing," manager John Farrell said. "He was on the University of Arkansas campus maybe 15 months ago. Now he's in the major league postseason."

DH David Ortiz's manager for eight years in Boston was Terry Francona. Now Francona is managing against Ortiz in the postseason. Asked what it means to him to be managing against Ortiz, Francona joked, "It would mean more if he announced his retirement today. I love David, but when he's in the batter's box, it makes me nervous." Ortiz went 1-for-4 with a double in the ALDS opener.

2B Dustin Pedroia struck out to end the game on a disputed third strike. Pedroia thought he checked his swing on a pitch from RHP Cody Allen. Plate umpire Brian Knight asked first base umpire Phil Cuzzi for help, and Cuzzi said Pedroia swung. "In real-time it's a borderline call. After you get a chance to look at the video, he swung," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Pedroia finished 1-for-5 with three whiffs.

RHP Rick Porcello gave up three home runs in the span of four batters in the third inning Thursday at Cleveland. C Roberto Perez, 2B Jason Kipnis and SS Francisco Lindor all homered. "It was a combination of pitches up in the strike zone and a night where this ballpark played extremely small," Boston manager John Farrell said. "We were up in the strike zone, and they made us pay for it."

LHP David Price will start Game 2 of the ALDS against the Indians. He has appeared in 14 postseason games, eight of them starts, and has a record of 2-7 with a 5.12 ERA. However, he has never won a postseason game as a starter. In those eight outings, he is 0-7 with a 5.27 ERA. "I want to go out there and win," he said. "I want to be dominant. I want to have that really good postseason game that I know I'm capable of."