a year ago
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
October 11, 2016 / 2:22 AM / a year ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is tentatively scheduled to pitch Game 4 against Cleveland on Tuesday at Fenway Park. But that doesn't mean it will happen -- Rodriguez has just three wins all season, and all three came on the road. He is 0-4 at home.

RHP Rick Porcello entered his manager's office Saturday and came away saying, "I'm available for whatever he needs me for. It's going to depend on some things and what happens and where we end up after the next game, but I'm available. We've got nothing to lose at this point. Let's just go out there and lay it all out and see where we end up."

RHP Clay Buchholz will attempt to extend the Red Sox's season when he starts Monday in Game 3 against Cleveland. Buchholz, who was shifted to the bullpen on three occasions this year, was 3-0 with only one bad start in September.

