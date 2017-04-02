RHP Carson Smith (recovering from Tommy John surgery) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

INF Josh Rutledge (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

LHP Roenis Elias (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

LHP David Price was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Price has been dealing with a left elbow strain for the past month. The 31-year-old has been participating in some baseball activities and has thrown from 75-to-90 feet recently. The team has not divulged a timetable for the return of Price, who is the second left-hander in the starting rotation to be sidelined. Boston placed Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left forearm flexor strain. In 2016, Price posted a 17-9 record with a 3.99 ERA and 228 strikeouts over 230 innings -- his first year of a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox.