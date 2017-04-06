LHP Chris Sale was unable to get the win but looked sharp in his Red Sox debut Wednesday against the Pirates. The five-time All-Star struck out seven and permitted just three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He received a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout after the top of the seventh. "I appreciated it," Sale said. "I tried to go through my routine and do everything I usually do, but I tried to soak it all in at the same time."

LHP Drew Pomeranz (left forearm flexor strain) is on track to make a start during the Red Sox's series in Detroit this weekend. "Everything points to (him pitching vs. the Tigers)," manager John Farrell said. Farrell did not designated a day, although Pomeranz is eligible to be activated Saturday.

C Sandy Leon made up for an earlier miscue with his walk-off three-run homer Wednesday against the Pirates. Leon was thrown out after blowing through a stop sign to end the third inning, but he sent an 0-1 fastball into the Green Monster seats in left in the 12th inning to win it. It was Leon's first career walk-off hit. "He certainly redeemed himself with the final swing tonight," Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

OF/INF Brock Holt (flu-like symptoms) was sent home before Wednesday's game against the Pirates. Mookie Betts was also out with similar symptoms. "It's been popping up all spring training. ... (We) quarantined a number of different players, but it's hanging around," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Holt has yet to play this season.

RF Mookie Betts (flu-like symptoms) was not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates. Brock Holt also was out with similar symptoms. "It's been popping up all spring training. ... (We) quarantined a number of different players, but it's hanging around," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Betts went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday in the season-opening 5-3 win against Pittsburgh. Chris Young got the start in right field Wednesday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is ready to make his season debut Thursday against the Pirates after a minor injury scare over the winter. Rodriguez tweaked his left knee during a winter ball game in Venezuela, but didn't miss a beat in the spring, going 3-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 innings. "From a health standpoint, (he's) ready to go," manager John Farrell said. Rodriguez has never faced the Pirates and is 1-2 with a 6.61 ERA in three interleague outings.

OF Chris Young started in right field in place of Mookie Bette (flu) on Wednesday against the Pirates. He batted sixth in the lineup, going 0-for-3 with two walks.

2B Dustin Pedroia played his 1,400th game Wednesday against the Pirates, breaking a tie with Dom Dimaggio to move into sole possession of 11th place in Red Sox history. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) will travel with the Red Sox for their four-game road trip against the Tigers beginning Friday. He threw long toss from 100-plus feet Wednesday and made 25 throws from the mound, although not with a catcher down. It was the first time Price was on a mound since aggravating the injury. "Just more for David to feel the slope of the mound under his feet, throw the ball downhill a little bit more," manager John Farrell said. "The most encouraging thing is each throwing session he goes through, he comes out feeling good physically." Farrell added that Price will attempt to repeat the same routine Thursday.

3B Pablo Sandoval was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his 1,000th career regular-season game Wednesday night against the Pirates.