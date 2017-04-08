SS Marco Hernandez, subbing for SS Xander Bogaerts, was hitless in four at-bats Friday but likely will play more while the regular is on bereavement leave. Hernandez has a solid glove and hit well as a rookie for the Red Sox last year and then again this season in spring training.

RHP Ben Taylor made his major league debut Friday, striking out the only batter he faced to finish off the seventh inning for the Red Sox. Taylor was almost rewarded with his first major league win when Boston rallied for five runs in the eighth to take a 5-4 lead. But Detroit rallied for two in the bottom of the eighth to win.

RHP Joe Kelly escaped with his 13-game winning streak intact but walked two batters with two on to force in the winning run Friday in Detroit's 6-5 comeback win over Boston. Kelly got two strikes on Detroit rookie JaCoby Jones but threw two sliders outside and missed with a high fastball to force in the winning run. "He was just yanking some fastballs to his glove side," Manager John Farrell said. "He missed down and away to right-handers where you're looking to finish off an inning. This one got away from us."

RHP Steven Wright gave up three of his four runs in the sixth and seventh innings Friday, although Boston took him off the hook for a loss with a five-run rally in the eighth. The knuckleballer mixed in some curveballs and struck out three of his four on fastballs in restricting Detroit to seven hits in six innings. "It was just an OK outing," Wright said. "The first inning kind of got away from me with the walks. I can live with giving away base hits, but the walks kill me, especially with a lineup like this. They did a good job of manufacturing runs. They grinded out at-bats."

DH Brock Holt may see some action at shortstop this weekend in Detroit but for Friday's series opener he was the designated hitter. Holt singled and walked in three plate appearances as the leadoff hitter before leaving for pinch-hitter Steve Selsky in the seventh. He returned after missing Wednesday's game with flu-like symptoms.

RHP Heath Hembree struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth trying to protect a 5-4 lead but walked the next two and ultimately took the loss when both came around to score. "I felt like I executed pitches early on," Hembree said. "Got some swings and misses, got those two outs. And I still feel like I threw some pretty good pitches to the next two guys. They had some good takes off some pitches and didn't go my way."

3B Pablo Sandoval almost got his second game-winning hit for Boston in the Red Sox three games this season. Sandoval, who had a game-winning single in the opener, hit a three-run home run off Detroit closer RHP Francisco Rodriguez to give Boston a 5-4 lead in the eighth. The Red Sox bullpen couldn't hold it, however, giving up two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Sandoval was limited to just three games last season by shoulder surgery.

RHP Koji Uehara made his third appearance of the season on Friday and held Milwaukee scoreless in the seventh inning of a 2-1 Cubs loss. Urhara has not allowed a run in his last 17 1/3 innings, a streak that dates to July 9. It's the second-longest scoreless streak among active MLB pitchers, trailing only Zach Britton.