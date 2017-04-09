RHP Matt Barnes rejoined the team Saturday and will be eligible to play Sunday. He was placed on bereavement list Thursday. Barnes appeared in the first two games and did not give up a run in 1 2/3 innings. The club, which recalled reliever Noe Ramirez when Barnes went on the bereavement list, will have to make a roster move to accommodate Barnes' return.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will make his season debut with a start against Baltimore on Tuesday. Pomeranz threw an extended bullpen session in Detroit on Saturday which manager John Farrell described as a "good work day." Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day disabled list late last month with a left forearm flexor strain. He made 14 appearances, including 13 starts, for the Red Sox last season and wound up with a 3-5 record and a 4.59 ERA.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the team a scare in the ninth inning Saturday when stumbled while rounding first base after flying out. Bradley clutched his right knee but was able to walk off under his own power. "He came out of it OK," manager John Farrell said. Bradley robbed Detroit's Nick Castellanos of an extra-base hit the previous inning. He also knocked in the Sox's lone run with a sacrifice fly.

DH Hanley Ramirez remained in Boston on Saturday after being diagnosed with the flu. Ramirez, who is battling a high-grade fever, did not require hospitalization but missed his second consecutive game. The slugger's status for the last two games of the series in Detroit is questionable, according to manager John Farrell. Ramirez went 1-for-4 in each of Boston's first two games.

LHP David Price threw out to 120 feet with increments of 60 and 90 feet Saturday as he continues his rehab from a left elbow strain. "He was able to spin the ball on flat ground," manager John Farrell said. "Another consistent work day from him." It's still undetermined when Price might begin a rehab stint. He is not expected to return until next month.