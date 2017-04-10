RHP Matt Barnes was reinstated from the bereavement list Sunday and available to pitch for Boston in Detroit. Barnes pitched two innings, blanking Detroit on one hit and picking up the win. Barnes had worked in two games previously for a total of 1 2/3 innings.

RHP Noe Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday to clear a roster space for the reinstatement of RHP Matt Barnes from the bereavement list. Ramirez pitched 1 2/3 innings in his only appearance during his three days with the Red Sox, not allowing a hit.

CF Steve Selsky started against Detroit on Sunday and played well as the sub for injured CF Jackie Bradley Jr. "We wanted a veteran (Chris Young) in the DH slot," manager John Farrell said. "Right now, the way Steve played center field in spring training, covered the ground, his routes were very good, his arm is above average. That's the alignment for this game. With the guys we have available to us, I wanted the veteran guy more in the DH slot more than a guy who has 50 at-bats under his belt at the big league level." Selsky doubled in the sixth but was removed for a pinch hitter with the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth.

RHP Craig Kimbrel staggered his way to his second save Sunday against Detroit, giving up a run in the ninth but stranding runners at first and third with a pair of game-ending strikeouts. "He was yanking some pitches to the glove side," manager John Farrell said. "First (appearance) in four days, he's not mid-season form, and I don't know that anyone is right now. Thing about it is, he creates a little bit of traffic on the base paths but the strikeout ability was able to bail him out."

C Sandy Leon has taken hold of the starting catching job for Boston with his glove, brain and bat. "He's doing such a great job on both ends of the game and has come up with some really big hits for us in these last 3-4 ball games," manager John Farrell said. Leon helped starter Rick Porcello adjust to what Detroit was doing to him Sunday and keyed the winning four-run eighth with a two-run single that broke a 4-4 tie. "Certainly, what he did last year, that's not a fluke," Farrell said. "That's a large number of at-bats last year that he was very productive. To see what he's doing from both sides of the plate is very encouraging. He's taken it. He's earned it. I think we all have trust in Sandy. Particularly the guys that walk to the mound."

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is returning to Boston on Monday for a second evaluation of his injured right knee, which he hurt when he rounded first base on a fly out in the ninth inning Sunday against the Tigers. "The MRI shows he's got some inflammation and a little bit of what you'd call a sprain to the outside of the knee," manager John Farrell said. "We're going to send him back to Boston to get a full workup. Right now, there's no decision to his roster status. We want to take every measure available to us." Bradley, who was moving well in the clubhouse, said: "I feel a lot better. (Going back to Boston is) just to have that extra set of eyes on it. It's a sprained ligament. I feel like I can (avoid the disabled list)."

SS Xander Bogaerts was to fly to Detroit on Sunday night to rejoin his teammates. Bogaerts was to be removed from the bereavement list prior to Monday's game against the Tigers and was expected to return to shortstop. SS Marco Hernandez played in the three games Bogaerts missed.

RF Mookie Betts returned from the flu to make a start in right field Sunday for the Red Sox. Betts made three outs but walked twice and scored a run. "His presence in the lineup was big," manager John Farrell said. "He took some good swings, walked a couple of times, got on base, was able to score a run. Just to get him back in the flow is certainly a positive and Bogey (Xander Bogaerts) comes back to us Monday. Hopefully in the coming days we get back as close to full strength as possible."

RHP Rick Porcello wasn't sharp against the Tigers on Sunday, but he adjusted well and didn't let the game get out of hand. Porcello was taken off the hook when Boston rallied for four runs in the eighth to take a 7-5 win from Detroit. "I felt OK," Porcello said. "That's a good ballclub, a good lineup. Some of the outs I was getting were loud outs. (It seems like) we've only got half our squad here. We've been battling the last three days. And part of the guys out there (on the field) are pretty sick." Porcello allowed 11 hits in six-plus innings but only walked one and struck out eight while allowing four runs, one of which was unearned. "He threw a lot of strikes," manager John Farrell said. "They swung early in the count, particularly in the first couple, three innings. Then he went to more off-speed and he was able to settle them down a little bit."