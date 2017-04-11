OF Andrew Benintendi appears to be the short-term replacement in center field for Boston while CF Jackie Bradley Jr. recuperates from a right knee injury. "I didn't want to move Mookie (Betts)," manager John Farrell said. "We set out to keep Mookie in right field. We had the same approach with Benny in left with not wanting to move him. But given with how spacious this (Comerica Park) is, and when you compare he and Chris (Young), there may be a little bit more range, there's more throwing arm in covering this ground. That's the approach we're taking this game. We probably have more candidates to play left field than center field."

LHP Chris Sale lost a pitchers' duel at Detroit on Monday, giving up an RBI single with two out in the eighth inning. "Chris was outstanding," manager John Farrell said. "He was efficient. Had powerful stuff. Three quality pitches for strikes. They made him pay for a couple of first-pitch fastballs that leaked back to the inner part of the plate to (2B Ian) Kinsler and (LF Andrew) Romine early on. It was just a well-pitched game all the way around." Sale gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. returned to Boston on Monday for a double-check on the condition of his right knee, and he was placed on the 10-day disabled list afterward, retroactive to Sunday. "He went through the full exam," manager John Farrell said. "We're going to put him on the disabled list. When he's first ready is when he'll be back in the lineup." Bradley hurt the knee rounding first in the ninth Saturday on a flyout. "He's going to need some time," Farrell said. "Hopefully it's just the 10 days."

SS Xander Bogaerts experienced the kind of air-travel frustration normal folks do when his Sunday flight from Aruba to Detroit was scrubbed after a two-hour runway wait, postponing his return to Boston's lineup. Manager John Farrell said Bogaerts would fly to Boston on Monday and be in the starting lineup for the Tuesday game against Baltimore. Bogaerts has been on the bereavement list, and he missed all four of his team's games in Detroit.

1B Hanley Ramirez worked out Monday afternoon at Fenway Park and was declared able to start Tuesday for the Red Sox. Ramirez, battling the flu, missed Boston's four games in Detroit to the illness. "Hanley reported feeling much better," manager John Farrell said.

LF Chris Young is getting a lot of game time with the absences of RF Mookie Betts to illness and CF Jackie Bradley Jr. to injury. Young started all four of Boston's games in Detroit, twice in right, as the DH and in left. His playing time likely will shrink once Bradley returns to action, as Betts did on Sunday. With Bradley going on the disabled list, he should see plenty of action over the next week. Young went 0-for-4 Monday and is hitting .200.

LHP David Price threw his first bullpen session Monday since the last day of February, and manager John Farrell said it went well, though it is still going to be a long time before the southpaw returns to pitching a major league game. Price experienced a sore elbow after an early spring bullpen session and has not pitched since. "He threw a 20-pitch bullpen as planned," Farrell said. "He threw the ball well. The biggest thing is that as the intensity increases in throwing, as the volume has increased, he's responded well physically to it. Provided that he does (feel good Tuesday), we'd be looking at a bullpen again on Wednesday. It's hard to project (a return timeline) right now, not only a sim game but when a rehab assignment would begin or how many starts would be needed."