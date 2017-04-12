1B Mitch Moreland, 0-for-9 with five strikeouts in two games to start the season, has doubled in five straight contests, matching the longest such streak by a Boston 1B since 1913.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before the game, delivered a strong first start, allowing a run on four hits, walking one and striking out six in a 2-1 victory over the Orioles. He pitched out of a second and third/one out jam in the second inning and retired 12 straight before a sixth-inning double. He was gone after yielding a leadoff single in the seventh. He earned his first win in 11 games, seven starts, at Fenway Park. "Obviously it's awesome," he said. "I feel like I waited forever to go out there and have a good start. We played great as a team. (Christian Vazquez) did an incredible job behind the plate and at the plate. It was just a good win all-around."

LHP Robbie Ross Jr., who is on the 10-day disabled list because of the flu, will start a rehab assignment at Pawtucket Wednesday.

RHP Steven Wright, who gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, faces the Orioles in the second and final game of the series Wednesday night. He is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA in two starts, both last year, against Baltimore. His 2.47 career ERA is the fourth-lowest among active MLB pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched. Mark Trumbo is 2-for-6 against Wright, but Manny Machado is 0-for-9, Ryan Flaherty 1-for-9, Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop both 1-for-8 and Adam Jones 2-for-9.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was officially placed on a 10-day disabled list with a right knee sprain. "I feel great," he said. "They just want to give it some time ... time is the only thing that's going to heal it." Said Farrell: "I don't have a time frame. I thought there were some encouraging signs that he went through today with the rehab and the agility work here. I know we're fitting him for a brace to be worn."

SS Xander Bogaerts was reinstated from the bereavement list after missing the four-game series in Detroit that ended Monday. He struck out his first two times up and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

C Christian Vazquez, just 1-for-1 on the season entering Tuesday's contest, matched his career high with four hits and capped his night with a two-run triple in the eighth inning. It was the second triple of his career. He and fellow C Sandy Leon have combined to go 12-for-24 with seven RBIs and five runs scored in the young season. Vazquez also collected his first career stolen base, becoming the first Red Sox catcher since Johnny Peacock in 1938 with four-plus hits and a steal in the same game. He has reached base in all seven plate appearances this season, with five hits and two HBPs. He is also the first Red Sox catcher or No. 9 hitter with four hits, including a triple, and a stolen base, in a game since 1913.

DH Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup after missing the four-game series in Detroit with the flu. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and was caught stealing in the game.

2B Dustin Pedroia drove in four runs with a sacrifice fly and a pair of singles. He has hit in all seven games and is the first Red Sox player to start a season with a seven-game hitting streak since J.D. Drew in 2007. It was his 16th career game of at least four RBIs.