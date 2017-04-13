1B Mitch Moreland had a double for the sixth straight game to tie a Red Sox record. David Ortiz did it last year. Moreland is hitting .323, not bad after he went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts in his first two games in a Red Sox uniform.

LHP Robbie Ross, on the 10-day disabled list because of the flu, worked a 10-pitch easy inning for Pawtucket Wednesday night. He could be reinstated for Thursday's game after the bullpen was taxed Wednesday.

RHP Steven Wright, making his second start of the season, needed a leaping catch to get out of the first inning and was gone after allowing his fourth home runs to 11 batters in his drubbing at the hands of the Orioles Wednesday night. Baltimore hitters batted a collective .129 against Wright in two starts last season but clobbered him, ballooning his two-start ERA to 13.50. "It was terrible," he said. "I felt pretty good in the bullpen and then I came out and kind of shot myself in the foot with the first pitch of the game hitting Seth Smith and then after that they went into swing mode and the knuckleball just wasn't doing anything -- and they capitalized on it. It was probably one of my worst games, in terms of my knuckleball and stat line -- I think I gave up more home runs tonight than I did all of last year." He gave up 12 last year but didn't yield his fourth until June 15.

SS Xander Bogaerts had his first three-hit game of the season (he has only played in four games). Last year, he was fourth in the American League with 20 three-hit games. Eight of his last nine have been at home, where he is batting .331 in his last 72 games.

LHP David Price, out with an elbow injury, threw another bullpen session Wednesday and still hasn't thrown a breaking ball off a mound. Price said Wednesday's session went well. "It's just a different throw," he said of the breaking pitch. "It adds more stress to the elbow and everything else."

3B Pablo Sandoval hit his second homer of the season and picked up his sixth and seventh RBIs Wednesday. But he into a double play his first time up, struck out with the bases loaded in the fifth, fouled out with two men on in the seventh and popped out with two men on to end the game. He is batting .133.