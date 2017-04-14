RHP Ben Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday after logging some mop-up innings Wednesday against the Orioles. Taylor allowed one run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings. In three appearances this season, the 24-year-old is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and seven punch outs over 5 1/3 innings. "He'll be back at some point," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He shows a lot of ability with his fastball. I think the thing that stood out to all of us is just his poise and his mound presence. Farrell said they won't stretch Taylor out any further in the minors, with him serving as a multi-inning reliever with occasional one-frame outings.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from the 10-day disabled list before Thursday's game against the Pirates. Ross went on the DL last Thursday (retroactive to April 3) with influenza. The southpaw will be especially useful as the Red Sox open a four-game weekend series with the Rays on Friday. "With Tampa coming into town where they've got as many as five left-handers in their lineup, we know that we're going to need the depth from the left side," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Ross has not pitched in this majors yet this season.

RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) threw out to 90 feet before Thursday's game against the Pirates. "That two days on, one day off program is underway," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Thornburg began the season on the DL.

INF Josh Rutledge (left hamstring strain) took some ground balls before Thursday's game against the Pirates. "We're hopeful that by the end of the weekend he's going through a base-running progression," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "That would be the last thing we need to see on a rehab standpoint internally before we sent him out on a rehab assignment." Rutledge began the season on the DL (retroactive to March 30).

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was tagged for three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out eight in a 5 1/3-inning no-decision Thursday against the Pirates. "For two starts in a row, Eddie with quality stuff," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two starts this season.

RHP Rick Porcello (1-0, 4.38 ERA) looks to continue his Fenway Park dominance Friday against the Rays. Porcello, 13-1 with a 2.97 ERA at Fenway in 2016, won at the park on Opening Day after allowing three runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 17 career starts against Tampa Bay. Three of Brad Miller's five hits in 20 at-bats against Porcello have been homers, and he has driven in seven runs against him. Evan Longoria is batting .250 (10-for-45) with a homer and five RBIs against Porcello and Corey Dickerson is 7-for-19 (.368) with one homer and two RBIs. Porcello has fanned Longoria 12 times, his highest strikeout total against any individual hitter.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) threw out to 90 feet before Thursday's game against the Pirates. "Everything would be on line with another long toss session (Friday) prior to a bullpen for Saturday," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Farrell plans to have Price "up and down" in that bullpen, with Price throwing 45 pitches. "Not to go 45 consecutive, but it could be a 25 and a 20 just to break it up," Farrell noted. After that, Farrell could foresee him facing hitters next week.

3B Pablo Sandoval got a breather Thursday against the Pirates after an up-and-down performance Wednesday versus the Orioles. Sandoval clocked a two-run homer in the fourth inning, but struck out with the bases loaded in the fifth and fouled out to the catcher with two on in the seventh. He stranded eight men on base Wednesday and is now hitting just .133 (4-for-30). "I think for Panda to just try a little bit of a breather," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He I think has shown a tendency to be even more aggressive than he normally is, where he's expanded the strike zone a little bit -- maybe too regularly."