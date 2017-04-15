LHP Robby Scott, who worked a perfect ninth inning on Friday night, is the first pitcher in the live ball era to begin a career with 12 straight scoreless outings (8 2/3 innings, eight hits).

LHP Chris Sale, who has pitched well in each of his first two games with his new team but has an 0-1 record (and 1.23 ERA) to show for it, faces the Rays in Game 2 of the series on Saturday. He has dominated the Rays' bats, but his 2-0 record against them last year got him to just 4-2 on his career against Tampa Bay. Current Rays hitters are hitting a combined .139 with three extra base hits in 79 at-bats against him. Evan Longoria is 1-for-21 with eight strikeouts and Derek Norris 1-for-11 with four Ks.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee strain, ran in the outfield before Friday night's game wearing a brace and also hit for the first time. Manager John Farrell said he might wind up hitting when David Price throws a simulated game soon.

SS Xander Bogaerts had three hits Friday night for his third straight multi-hit game. He is eight for his last 13, all at Fenway Park, and is batting .348 in his last 150 games at Fenway. He leads the majors with 222 hits at home since 2015.

RF Mookie Betts, playing on the night they gave away his bobblehead, lined out to right field his first time up and then collected four straight hits, one driving in a run. He had his first double of the season (he had 42 last year) and leads the majors with 123 home hits since the start of last year. He is batting .413 in 20 career games against the Rays.

DH Hanley Ramirez drove in two runs, giving his 45 RBIs in his last 35 home games, including four in the last two. But he also committed a baserunning mistake that got him thrown out at second base down 10-2 in the seventh inning on Friday night.

RHP Rick Porcello, making his third start of the season and facing fellow opening day starter Chris Archer, was hammered by the Rays in Friday night's 12-5 loss in the opener of a four-game series. Porcello, the reigning Cy Young winner, gave up a career-high four homers and two doubles in 4 1/3 innings -- his ERA jumping from 4.38 to 7.56. He came in 6-1 with a 3.10 ERA lifetime against Tampa Bay, beating the Rays five times last season. Porcello has allowed 25 hits and 14 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings in his three starts and Friday yielded his second career grand slam. Porcello and manager John Farrell said it's a matter of pitch location.