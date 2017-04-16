C Matt Barnes hit his first major league home run on Saturday. His homer came off Patrick Corbin and tied the game at 3-all. It was only his third hit of the season. He recorded six homers last season for Oklahoma City of the PCL.

1B Mitch Moreland, who had his streak of games with a double stopped at seven on Friday night, ripped a homer and a double his first two times up Saturday. The homer was Moreland's first with his new team and only the fifth of the season for the Red Sox. He has at least one double in eight of the last nine games and is hitting .333.

RHP Craig Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his fourth save of the season. He has converted his last 23 save chances, the longest current streak in baseball. He is 20-for-20 in save chances at Fenway Park, tying Jonathan Papelbon for the second-longest streak in Red Sox history -- the best being Tom Gordon saving 29 straight in 1998-99.

LHP Chris Sale pitched his third powerful game in as many starts with his new team and finally earned his first victory. He has allowed three runs but his teammates have scored three for him, pushing across a run in the seventh for a 2-1 win Saturday. "It was good. It was fun," Sale said after striking out 12 in seven innings. "This is really a fun place to pitch. Getting the proverbial monkey off your back, I guess, is nice. It makes you feel more comfortable."

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who had his best performance in a Red Sox uniform in his last start, faces the Rays on Sunday at Fenway Park. Pomeranz came off the disabled list to throw six innings of four-hit ball -- one run -- in beating the Baltimore Orioles. He walked one and struck out six in his first Fenway victory with the Red Sox. He is 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA in five appearances -- four starts -- against Tampa Bay and struck out 11 Rays in a game last Aug. 25. The current Rays roster is hitting a collective .213 against Pomeranz, but 2B Brad Miller is 6-for-13 with a home run.

C Sandy Leon's groundout plated the winning run in the eighth inning and also gave Leon his third game-winning RBI in just his eighth game. He had just two game winners entering this season, both recorded last year.

RF Mookie Betts honored Jackie Robinson by wearing an "Equality" t-shirt in batting practice. But he had a tough day at the plate, going 0-for-4 a day after a four-hit game.