1B Mitch Moreland continues to wield a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk against the Rays on Sunday. Moreland stepped to the plate after Hanley Ramirez walked to load the bases with one out in the seventh. He drove an 0-1 cutter for an opposite-field single to left, plating two. Moreland also had an RBI single in the first. "Everything's just been a smooth transition. When you have that, you get pretty comfortable pretty quick, I guess."

LHP Drew Pomeranz had his strikeout pitch working, but not much else Sunday against the Rays. Pomeranz struck out a season-high 10 batters, but surrendered five runs on five hits -- two homers -- and two walks in a 4 1/3-inning no-decision. "It's kind of a weird day," Pomeranz said. "I feel like I had pretty good stuff." Pomeranz is 1-0 with a 5.23 ERA through two starts.

NF Josh Rutledge (left hamstring strain) will join Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday against Charlotte. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Rutledge, who began the season on the 10-day disabled list, still needs more time before making his season debut. "He'll need more at-bats and more of a progression defensively getting back on the field," Farrell said.

RHP Steven Wright hopes his knuckleball wakes up by the time he faces Rays hitters Monday morning. Wright (0-1, 13.50 ERA) was rocked for a career-worst four home runs and eight runs in 1 1/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Orioles last Monday. Wright summarized the start succinctly: "It was terrible." In his only prior start against the Rays, Wright surrendered four runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings last Aug. 31. Brad Miller (2-for-5) has a homer, two RBIs and three walks against Wright. Logan Morrison (2-for-4) has a solo homer off Wright, while Evan Longoria is 0-for-2.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (right knee sprain) will join Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday for a rehab assignment and will start in center against Charlotte. Bradley, 26, is scheduled to play five innings Tuesday, nine on Wednesday and rejoin the Red Sox on Friday in Baltimore. Bradley sustained the injury running the bases last Saturday in Detroit.

DH Hanley Ramirez is day-to-day with a left hamstring cramp after leaving Sunday's game in the seventh inning. Ramirez pulled up limping after rounding second base on 1B Mitch Moreland's go-ahead, two-run single. He was helped back to the dugout by manager John Farrell and was replaced by Steve Selsky. "Just a little cramp," Ramirez said. "Just wanted to make sure everything was good, so (Farrell) took me out of the game right there. I'll be fine. I'll be in (the lineup Monday)." Before departing, Ramirez was 2-for-3 with a walk.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) enjoyed a scheduled off day Sunday after throwing a bullpen without issue on Saturday. "This past week is a step in the right direction in terms of the overall volume and intensity, so we'll get a better read (Monday) on what the next steps are going to be," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Whether that's another bullpen, whether that's BP, that's all dependent on how he continues to advance."

3B Pablo Sandoval is showing a home run swing early this season, slugging a two-run blast Sunday against the Rays. It was Sandoval's sixth hit of the season -- three of which have been homers. He finished 1-for-4 with a run and a strikeout.