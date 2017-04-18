RHP Ben Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday after LHP Eduardo Rodriguez went on paternity leave. Taylor, 24, is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in three appearance with the Red Sox in 2017. Taylor has not yet pitched in a game for Pawtucket this season. He made the Red Sox's Opening Day roster after posting a 3.46 ERA in 11 spring training appearances.

RHP Craig Kimbrel pitched for the fourth time in five days to pick up his sixth save Monday against the Rays. His streak of 25 consecutive saves is the second-longest active streak in the majors. Kimbrel had saves in each of Boston's three victories in the four-game series, becoming the team's first reliever with three saves in a series since Mike Timlin in Sept. 2006.

LHP Brian Johnson is the "likely candidate" to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays in Toronto after LHP Eduardo Rodriguez went on paternity leave Monday, manager John Farrell said. Johnson, 26, is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in two starts with Triple-A Pawtucket this season. "Strike throwing is good," Farrell said. "Percentage of strikes has been much improved. Sharpness to the secondary is there. The velocity is probably not to where it was two springs ago, but improved over a year ago."

INF Josh Rutledge (left hamstring strain) "ran aggressively" around the bases before Monday morning's game against the Rays. Rutledge is set to join Triple-A Pawtucket for a rehab assignment starting Tuesday at Charlotte.

RHP Steven Wright bounced back with six innings of three-run pitching Monday against the Rays. The knuckleballer gave up four homers and eight runs last Wednesday against the Orioles, but permitted just one earned run on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts Monday. "Today was the first day you saw Steven have the normal effort and intensity, aggression in his delivery and still able to command the baseball," manager John Farrell said. Wright allowed two runs the opening frame. He has allowed nine of the Red Sox's American League-worst 15 runs in the first inning this season. "Definitely had a rough start," Wright said. "Pitches were up. I think that's kind of been the common denominator from the first inning to last outing -- everything was up."

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (right knee sprain) "ran aggressively" around the bases before Monday morning's game against the Rays. Bradley is set to join Triple-A Pawtucket for a rehab assignment starting Tuesday at Charlotte.

RF Mookie Betts was 2-for-4 with a double and has not struck out in a major-league best 123 consecutive plate appearances. It is the longest stretch without a strikeout by a Red Sox hitter since Denny Doyle (159) in 1975. Betts last struck out Sept. 12, 2016.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on paternity leave Monday after the birth of his son late Sunday afternoon. RHP Ben Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in his place. Rodriguez, 23, was scheduled to start Tuesday's opener of a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Manager John Farrell said LHP Brian Johnson is the "likely candidate" for the spot start. Rodriguez is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA through two starts this season.