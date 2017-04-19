1B Mitch Moreland entered Tuesday's game batting .444 with a 1.323 OPS in his previous 11 games. Moreland stretched his current hitting streak to 12 games with a single to center field in the second on Tuesday night.

LHP Brian Johnson, making just his second career big league start, went five innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out three for his first career win.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr (knee) has begun a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. Bradley is expected to rejoin the big club when they start a three-game series in Baltimore on Friday.

3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup on Tuesday after sitting out Monday's game in favor of Marco Hernandez. He finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.