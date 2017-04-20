FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 4 months ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

RF Mookie Betts struck out for the first time in 129 games. He had the longest active streak, the longest by a Red Sox hitter since Denny Doyle in 1975 (159 plate appearances) and the longest by any hitter since Juan Pierre in 2004 (147 plate appearances).

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was activated from the 10-day paternity leave list and pitched one scoreless inning.

LHP David Price, who hasn't played this season because of an elbow strain, had a "good work day," according to manager John Farrell, who added he hopes the former Jay will be able to start throwing from the mound on Friday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.