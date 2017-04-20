LHP Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

RF Mookie Betts struck out for the first time in 129 games. He had the longest active streak, the longest by a Red Sox hitter since Denny Doyle in 1975 (159 plate appearances) and the longest by any hitter since Juan Pierre in 2004 (147 plate appearances).

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was activated from the 10-day paternity leave list and pitched one scoreless inning.

LHP David Price, who hasn't played this season because of an elbow strain, had a "good work day," according to manager John Farrell, who added he hopes the former Jay will be able to start throwing from the mound on Friday.