1B Mitch Moreland was 1-for-4 with a double in the 4-1, 10-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday. He has reached base in 14 straight games. He has 12 doubles in his past 49 at-bats.

RHP Craig Kimbrel allowed the game-tying home run to DH Kendrys Morales in the ninth inning Thursday. The closer picked up the win when Boston won 4-1 in 10 innings. It ended his streak for converted save opportunities at 25. The streak started June 4.

LHP Chris Sale struck out a season-best 13 Thursday in eight scoreless innings but did not factor in the decision as Boston went on to win 4-1 in 10 innings. He has pitched at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs in all four of his starts this season. "He was outstanding," manager John Farrell said. "Powerful, a lot of strikes. All three pitches working. He had such good swing-and-miss to his fastball up and away. Eight dominant innings. Every inning he has pitched this season, his back has been against the wall in some sense where he's had very little margin for error." Farrell said it was a "tough decision" to take him out for the ninth. RHP Craig Kimbrel gave up the game-tying home run. "We felt like it was time to turn to it over to a guy who was fresh and powerful," Farrell said. "Unfortunately, the second pitch goes out of the ballpark."

LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-0, 5.23 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles Friday at Camden Yards. He is 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in five career games (two starts) against the Orioles. He held the Orioles to four hits, one walks and one run over six innings April 11 to earn his first career Fenway Park win. He struck 10 when he allowed five hits, two walks and five runs Sunday in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays.

RF Mookie Betts struck out in the fourth inning Wednesday to end a streak of 129 consecutive regular-season plate appearances without a strikeout dating to Sept. 12, spanning 29 games. It was the longest streak in the majors since OF Juan Pierre went 147 plate appearances without a strikeout in 2004. It was the longest streak by a Red Sox hitter since INF Denny Doyle went 159 plate appearances without a whiff in 1975. Betts struck out in his first two plate appearances Thursday but hit a three-run double in the 10th in the 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.