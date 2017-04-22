IF Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. Holt is dealing with a bout with vertigo. He told reporters that he has been experiencing "a little dizziness, a little light-headedness." Holt is batting just .133 in 15 at-bats this season.

OF/IF Brock Holt (vertigo) was placed on the 10-day DL. Holt has been dealing with the issue for more than a week. "He's not been able to track the ball or focus like he normally does," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Holt has gone 2-for-15 (.091) with one run, one RBI, four walks, and a .333 on-base percentage in five games this season, including one start each at left field and third base.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (right knee sprain) returned from the disabled list Friday for the series opener in Baltimore. Bradley appeared in two rehab games for Triple-A Pawtucket and 1-for-5 with a homer. Bradley wore a protective brace and batted sixth and went 1 for 4. He also played flawlessly in the outfield.

SS Xander Bogaerts (thumb) was out of the lineup Friday against Baltimore. Bogaerts injured the thumb Thursday against Toronto sliding headfirst into second base. "Left thumb is still a little sore," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "He tried swinging in the cage with three or four types of protective equipment on it. It feels like it affects the swing. There?s discomfort. Defensively, he's full-go" As a result, Marco Hernandez took over at shortstop.

2B Dustin Pedroia was forced to leave the game in the eighth inning Friday against the Orioles when he was spiked in the left calf by Manny Machado. Pedroia said the leg is sore and his availability for Saturday is uncertain. "I'll see how I feel" Pedroia said "If I feel good, I'll intend to play, absolutely. I'm pissed we lost the game. My job is to get taken out, and hang in there and turn double plays. That's how you win games. I'm not mad. I'm mad we lost the game."

LHP David Price (elbow) threw 30 pitches Friday with good intensity, according to manager John Farrell. "As we've done with each of his sessions, we'll see how he comes in tomorrow and checks out," Farrell said. If there are no setbacks, Price will throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday.