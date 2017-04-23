RHP Steven Wright again found trouble against the Orioles on Saturday. He allowed eight runs in 1 1/3 innings versus the O's earlier this month and gave up four runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings on Saturday. Wright just seemed to lose control of his knuckler at times in the fourth when the Orioles knocked him out of the game with four runs on six hits. "It's one of those things. It's a grind. It's a long season. (The pitch) is not as unpredictable as it was last year before I got hurt," Wright said.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first homer of the season Saturday against the Orioles, a two-run shot that gave the Red Sox an early 2-0 lead. He just came off the disabled list on Friday (missed 12 games, knee sprain) and now has hits in 13 of the last 14 road games Boston has played in. "Obviously, with missing time, you just try to stay in a rhythm and put some good swings on some balls," Bradley said.

RHP Heath Hembree gave the Red Sox a lift, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings after RHP Steven Wright faltered in his start Saturday against the Orioles. Hembree struck out five and gave up just one hit and was able to keep the Red Sox in the game. "(He was) outstanding," Boston manager John Farrell said. "He gave us a chance."

SS Xander Bogaerts returned to the lineup Saturday against the Orioles after missing Friday's game with a sore thumb. He batted leadoff with 2B Dustin Pedroia out and went 1-for-5 with a run scored despite the left thumb still bothering him and forcing him to use a pad when swinging the bat.

2B Dustin Pedroia is day-to-day with left knee/ankle issues suffered in Friday's game when Baltimore 3B Manny Machado slid into him. Manager John Farrell was still upset about the situation on Saturday but Pedroia kind of shook it off. "This isn't seventh grade, man," he said

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) was feeling good Saturday after throwing 30 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday, according to manager John Farrell. The skipper said they will see how Price is doing Sunday and then decide when he will throw next and on which day.