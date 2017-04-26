IF Josh Rutledge, making his return from knee surgery, was activated and will platoon with Marco Hernandez at third base with Pablo Sandoval out. He hit .265 with three RBIs in 28 games last season.

2B Dustin Pedroia, who missed the last two games in Baltimore after getting spiked by Manny Machado last Friday, was due back in the lineup Tuesday night but the game was rained out. Pedroia said, "We're going to keep it in house" when asked about the weekend controversy in Baltimore.

RHP Rick Porcello, who was slated to take his 1-2 record and 7.56 ERA to the mound Tuesday night, will pitch against the Yankees Wednesday night. Porcello, the reigning Cy Young winner, gave up a career-high four homers and two doubles in 4 1/3 innings Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

LHP David Price reported he was feeling good Tuesday after his throwing session Monday. He tweeted: "Feel great today. This is my media session. All questions answered. if you have any more ask Manager John (Farrell)."

3B Pablo Sandoval was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to a right knee sprain he sustained in Baltimore on Sunday. Sandoval is batting .213 (13-for-61) with three home runs and 10 RBIs over 17 games.