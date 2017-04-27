RHP Matt Barnes dropped the appeal of his four-game suspension for throwing at Orioles 3B Manny Machado's head last Sunday in retaliation to Machado's slide that injured Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia two days prior. "People are going to think what they want," Barnes said after the game. " ... Unfortunately, one got away from me, and like I said I would never intentionally throw at somebody's head. That's potentially life-changing and that's unacceptable." Barnes (2-0, 3.60 ERA) is eligible to return for Sunday night's series finale against the Cubs.

LHP Chris Sale makes his first start against the Yankees as a member of the Red Sox on Thursday. Sale (1-1, 0.91 ERA) has been lights out in his career against New York, going 4-1 with a 1.17 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 10 outings (seven starts). That is the lowest ERA by any pitcher against the Yankees since earned runs became an official stat in the American League in 1913 (minimum 50 innings pitched). One Yankee has had success against Sale, with Chase Headley going 5-for-13 (.385) with two homers and two RBIs against the five-time All-Star.

RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) has yet to get on a mound since sustaining the injury during spring training. "He's still in the long toss phase," manager John Farrell said. "We're hopeful to get him to at least 150 feet before we would introduce the mound. I think even by his own account this has taken longer than he even anticipated."

OF/INF Brock Holt (vertigo) is making progress, but the rain has kept him off the field for the last three days. "We're looking at another day or two of early work to go through all fielding drills before we get him out on a rehab assignment," manager John Farrell said Wednesday. Holt, who went on the disabled list last Friday and hasn't played since, is batting .133 with an RBI through six games.

2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee sprain) was not in the lineup Wednesday night against the Yankees despite manager John Farrell saying he would be available Tuesday. Farrell had planned for Pedroia to play in Tuesday's series opener, but the game was rained out. Pedroia was injured on a controversial slide by Baltimore 3B Manny Machado last Friday. "I did some activities yesterday, kind of tested it out a little bit. Just a little sore," Pedroia told WEEI.com on Wednesday. Pedroia, batting .258 with five RBIs through 16 games, plans to be in the lineup for Thursday's series finale.

RHP Rick Porcello struggled with his command in Wednesday's start against the Yankees. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner walked four, more than he had walked in a span of 88 starts since May 29, 2014, when he walked six against the A's as a member of the Tigers. "I think the sinker and the four-seamer and the combination of both was pretty solid today," said Porcello (1-3), who lost only four games last season. " ... The walks come back to hurt you so got to limit that." Porcello allowed three runs (two earned) and two hits with nine strikeouts in his 6 2/3 innings against the Yankees.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) threw another bullpen session before Wednesday's game against the Yankees and is on track to face live batters for the first time since spring training on Saturday. "Threw the ball well," manager John Farrell said. "A normal bullpen that would be in between starts type of bullpen. He's on tap to face hitters on Saturday (in Boston)."