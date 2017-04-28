OF/1B Steve Selsky, who had only nine at-bats, was told after the game he was going to Triple-A Pawtucket. He was 1-for-9, with a double.

LHP Chris Sale, making his fifth start in a Boston uniform, pitched another strong game and again got nothing to show for it. Falling to 1-2, Sale has gotten a total of just four runs scored for him in five starts. He struck out 10, making him the fourth Red Sox pitcher since 1913 to strike out 10 or more in four straight starts. His 52 strikeouts in five starts are the second most by a pitcher with a new team (since 1913). Afterward, he was hard on himself for allowing three straight hits in a 1-0 game in the ninth inning.

LHP Drew Pomeranz makes his fourth start of the season when the Red Sox open a three-game interleague series against the Chicago Cubs Friday night. He is 1-1 with a 4.60 ERA so far this season but has allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings over his last two starts. He is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA and a .148 opponents' batting average against in three career starts against the Cubs. Last year with San Diego, he held the Cubs scoreless on three hits in six innings at Wrigley Field.

INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and should be active Friday night. "Given the injuries that we've sustained of late, some temporary situations with other guys that there's some maintenance involved, feel like his versatility to move around the infield gives us a little bit more flexibility in-game if that situation does arise," manager John Farrell said. "So a guy that's served in this role for a few years at the big league level. More than anything, just to create some depth and overall versatility." D'Arnaud tweeted: "@Braves Country will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for a wonderful experience. A new adventure awaits with the @RedSox."

RHP Carson Smith, rehabbing his way back from Tommy John surgery, was transferred from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud on the 40-man roster. The hope had been for Smith to return by June, but elbow soreness when he recently started throwing off the mound has slowed his progress. "He's had to slow down," manager John Farrell said. "Once he got on the mound it was with some aggression and good intensity, he was throwing the ball well. And as a result, there's been some soreness that's reared its head some."

2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the lineup after missing three games from getting spiked by Manny Machado in Baltimore Friday. Pedroia was set to be in the lineup Tuesday night but the game was rained out and he woke up Wednesday feeling sorer than the day before and was scratched. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout against Masahiro Tanaka.