OF/1B Steve Selsky, who had only nine at-bats, was told after the game Thursday he was going to Triple-A Pawtucket and was officially optioned Friday. He was 1-for-9, with a double.

LHP Robby Scott got one out in the seventh inning but failed to extend his club record for scoreless outings at the start of career, his run ending at 14. He did strike left-handed hitter Jason Heyward out and lefties are 3-for-20 against him this season. The run scored when Joe Kelly, who relieved Scott, uncorked a wild pitch, but the run was charged to Scott.

RHP Ben Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in time for Friday night's game, marking his second stint with the team this season.

1B Mitch Moreland had an RBI double and scored a run in a five-run first inning. He has 12 doubles, leading the majors and is the second R ed Sox hitter since 1913 with more doubles than singles in April (Mike Napoli, 2013).

LHP Drew Pomeranz picked up his second win in his last starts, working six innings in the win over the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Pomeranz, raising his career record against the Cubs to 3-0, allowed a pair of loud home runs, but just four other hits in raising his record to 2-1. He walked two and struck out seven and has 27 strikeouts in 22 innings this season.

INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud was activated after being claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves Thursday.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was sent to Triple- A Pawtucket to make room for RHP Ben Taylor.

RHP Steven Wright, who may have fixed a flaw in his delivery during his last bullpen session, brings a 1-2 record and 8.66 ERA into Saturday's start against the Cubs. Manager John Farrell said before Friday's game that Wright made his delivery more aggressive to get more movement on the knuckleball. Wright has never faced the Cubs but is 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA in five career interleague games (four starts).

INF/OF Brock Holt, on the disabled list with vertigo, began a rehab assignment as a DH at Triple-A Pawtucket Friday night.

C Christian Vazquez singled his first two times up Friday night and finished the game batting .481. He has a five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in seven of the eight games where he's had an at-bat. He is 17 for his last 38 at Fenway Park.

2B Dustin Pedroia batting sixth for the first time in his career, in his 1,416th game -- and batted lower than fifth for just the 57th time. He was 2-for-11 on the last road trip before getting hurt in Baltimore and then went 0-for-4 against the Yankees Thursday night. Batting .242 coming in, he went 2-for-3 with a walk in the victory.