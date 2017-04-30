RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) threw with an increased intensity from 120 feet in the past couple days, according to manager John Farrell. "This (his rehab) has been lengthy, there's movement forward at this point," Farrell said. Farrell wants to see Thornburg progress to long toss from 150 feet or more before he gets back on a mound.

RHP Joe Kelly's 102.1 mph fastball on a 1-1 count to Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo in Friday's seventh inning tied Daniel Bard's offering on July 30, 2009 as the fastest pitch in Red Sox history, according to Pitch FX. "Oh, sick," Kelly told WEEI.com when told about the milestone, adding "I don't think I've ever thrown that hard." Kelly threw 17 pitches and allowed one run on two hits while notching a strikeouts during his 2/3-inning outing.

RHP Steven Wright said he feels his knuckleball is headed in the right direction, even if the scoreboard disagreed Saturday. Wright gave up five runs on seven hits -- including two homers -- and a walk while striking out four in a 6 1/3-inning loss to the Cubs. Wright has already surrendered nine homers this year after giving up only 12 last season. "I'm definitely not where I want to be. But compared to where I've been it's on the right track," said Wright, who fell to 1-3 with a 8.25 ERA in 2017.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 3.12 ERA) looks to keep rolling as he starts Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. Rodriguez allowed only one hit over six innings with seven strikeouts in an eventual 6-2 victory over the Orioles on Saturday. However, the young hurler permitted a career-worst-tying five walks against the Orioles and has 12 on the season. "The walk totals are more than we would have thought," manager John Farrell said. Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA in four interleague outings. Ben Zobrist is the only Cubs hitter who has faced Rodriguez, going 0-for-3.

1B Hanley Ramirez hit the longest home run of the season at Fenway Park, a solo shot that traveled an estimated 469 feet according to Statcast. It was the second homer of the year for Ramirez, who clubbed a 1-0 two-seam fastball from Cubs RHP John Lackey over the Green Monster in left field. His homer was 20 feet longer than Cubs 3B Kris Bryant's Monster shot Friday night. Ramirez finished the game 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) threw 30 pitches over two simulated innings Saturday, marking the first time he has faced live hitters since his spring training injury. He did not report any discomfort in his left elbow, manager John Farrell said."Good intensity, so a good day for him. When he walked off he said he felt good," Farrell said. Price is scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Monday and a 45-pitch simulated game Thursday. "That's all subject to how he feels physically over the coming days," Farrell said. "We're happy with the progress he's making and we'll continue to take this week by week."