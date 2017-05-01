RHP Matt Barnes was activated from the suspension list after serving a four-game ban for buzzing Orioles 3B Manny Machado's head with a pitch last Sunday. Barnes initially appealed the league's decision, but later dropped it. He missed both of the team's games against the Yankees and the first two games in the Cubs series. Barnes earned the win with one scoreless inning in Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.

3B Marco Hernandez reached base on a bang-bang play to open the eighth inning and charged home to score the go-ahead run later in Sunday's win against the Cubs. Hernandez was called safe at first as his foot hit the bag at the same time as RHP Koji Uehara to open the eighth. "I see (Uehara) slowing down, and then I (ran as) hard as heck," Hernandez said. He later scored the decisive run on a wild pitch from RHP Pedro Strop.

LF Andrew Benintendi drew lofty praise from Cubs manager Joe Maddon before Sunday's game. "I'm not afraid to say it, but that's Freddie Lynn reincarnated right there," Maddon said of the 22-year-old, named the top prospect for 2017 by multiple outlets. Benintendi, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and a strikeout on Sunday, entered the day as the only big leaguer with a five-hit game this year.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez recorded seven straight outs via strikeout and finished with nine K's Sunday against the Cubs. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks in a six-inning no-decision. "He was really good," manager John Farrell said. "... He got some timely strikeouts to end some threats."

1B Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer for his third of the season Sunday night against the Cubs. Ramirez stroked a first-pitch sinker from RHP Kyle Hendricks approximately 439 feet over the Green Monster in left field with two outs in the first inning. He also slugged a Monster shot in Saturday's 7-4 Cubs win. Ramirez later let frustration set in in the sixth as he struck out swinging to end the frame. His helmet popped off during the swing, and Ramirez hit it with his bat down the first base line. Home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman pointed at Ramirez, but did not eject him.

RHP Rick Porcello (1-3, 4.75 ERA) hopes to have sharper command when he faces the Orioles on Monday. Porcello walked four Yankees batters last Sunday, the most he has walked in a span of 88 starts since May 29, 2014. Porcello is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 15 starts against the O's. Adam Jones (11-for-45, .244) has three homers and nine RBIs off Porcello. Chris Davis (8-for-36, .222) and Mark Trumbo (8-for-26, .308) also have three homers and seven RBIs apiece against him.

3B Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) still has no timetable for his return to baseball activities, manager John Farrell said Sunday. Sandoval was placed on the 10-day disabled list last Tuesday (retroactive to April 24). "He's still going through range of motion and the early phases of rehab. So this is early stages," Farrell said.