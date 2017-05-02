3B Marco Hernandez made two errors in Boston's three-error eighth inning Monday, and he has made three in the past three games. However, manager John Farrell, who has both Pablo Sandoval and Brock Holt on the disabled list, said there are no plans to make a change at the position.

LHP Chris Sale, a victim of a lack of support while pitching brilliantly in each of his first five outings with his new teams, goes for the Red Sox in Game 2 against Baltimore on Tuesday night. Sale is just 1-2 with a 1.19 ERA and 52 strikeouts. He has four straight games of at least 10 strikeouts, but the Red Sox have scored a total of four runs for him in those starts.

RHP Carson Smith was slated to throw off the mound Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May 24. He was recently transferred from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list, and the timing of his return is very much in question.

RHP Tyler Thornburg, yet to pitch for his new team because of right shoulder impingement, could also be close to throwing off a mound. Manager John Farrell said Thornburg is making progress.

RHP Joe Kelly, who hit 102 mph with his fastball last Friday, has only five strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings this season. He also walked two of the four hitters he faced Sunday night, when he didn't hit triple digits. "I don't give a darn how hard you throw. If you're not locating the ball, it's probably going to result in some different numbers, a different performance," manager John Farrell said. "When he is locating the baseball, when he his throwing his breaking ball for strikes and (fooling) some hitters with that off-speed stuff early, it has made his fastball play up a little bit more."

RHP Steven Wright will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left knee sprain. The injury didn't happen in his last start but has been bothering the knuckleballer since spring training before flaring up Sunday.

RHP Brandon Workman, who hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2014 because of Tommy John surgery, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He was 1-0 with a save and a 0.00 ERA in eight innings over four appearances for Pawtucket. He will be used out of the bullpen, leaving Thursday's starter against Baltimore unnamed.

DH Hanley Ramirez drove in a run with an eighth-inning single but then killed the rest of the inning by charging into second base with Andrew Benintendi standing on the bag. "An over-aggressive baserunning (play) on his part," said manager John Farrell, who added Ramirez was "running with his head down a little bit." Ramirez, whose right shoulder problem forced into exclusively being a DH, has started taking grounders, and the plan is for him to play a game in the field when the Red Sox visit Milwaukee next week.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 1-for-3 on Monday and is 8-for-14 since being dropped to the sixth spot in the batting order. However, he still has just one extra-base hit on the season.

RHP Rick Porcello, who went 22-4 and won the AL Cy Young Award last season, already has four losses in 2017 after he and the Red Sox fell to the Orioles 5-2 Monday night. He has lost four straight starts, and his team was scoreless when he left all four. Last year, the Red Sox backed Porcello with 6.6 runs per nine innings, the highest average in the major leagues. He gave up two runs in six innings Monday. "He's in a run of three straight games where he's pitched very consistently, ball on the ground, making quality located pitches," manager John Farrell said. "Makes one mistake in the middle of the plate to (Manny) Machado but keeps us in the ballgame. Threw the ball very good."