1B Mitch Moreland, who had 21 doubles in 147 games last season, collected his 13th of 2017 on Tuesday. That ties him for the second-most doubles by a Red Sox hitter in the first 26 games, one shy of the club record set by George Kell in 1953.

LHP Chris Sale, who had received just four runs of offensive support while pitching brilliantly in his first five starts in a Red Sox uniform, got five runs and was again brilliant in evening his record at 2-2 Tuesday night. He fanned 11 while throwing eight innings of two-run ball vs. Baltimore. "Chris Sale is surpassing everything I've done," Pedro Martinez tweeted after the game, during which Sale joined him as the only Red Sox pitchers ever with five straight double-digit strikeout games. Sale now has a 1.38 ERA and leads the majors with 63 strikeouts, tied with Randy Johnson (Arizona, 1999) for the most ever by a pitcher through six starts with a new team.

LHP Drew Pomeranz makes his fifth start of the season in Game 3 of a four-game series Wednesday night -- three of the starts against the Orioles. After losing twice to the Birds following his trade to the Red Sox last season, he is 1-1 and has allowed three earned runs in 11 1/3 innings against Baltimore in 2017.

RHP Carson Smith, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, threw off a mound for the first time Tuesday. He was recently transferred from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list, and the timing of his return is very much in question.

RHP Tyler Thornburg, yet to pitch for his new team because of right shoulder impingement, stretched his flat-ground throwing out to 150 feet Tuesday. He could be transferred from the 10- to the 60-day disabled list when RHP Kyle Kendrick is added to the roster to start Thursday.

RHP Steven Wright, placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain, went to New York to visit a knee specialist. Manager John Farrell said it is too soon to know if surgery will be required.

INF/OF Brock Holt, still suffering from symptoms of vertigo, was pulled from his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. He was 2-for-9 in three games for Triple-A Pawtucket.

RF Mookie Betts went to bat for Adam Jones before the game, tweeting, "Fact: I'm Black too. Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this." Betts then delivered a double just over the glove of a leaping Jones to give the Red Sox two insurance runs in the seventh inning. He is 4-for-10 with two outs and runners in scoring position this season.

DH Hanley Ramirez hit his third and fourth homers in the [ast four games in delivering his 22nd career multi-homer game. All five of his homers have come during an eight-game hitting streak, and he is batting .379 over that span. Three of the four homers in four games have gone 440-plus feet.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, a veteran starter, will have his contract selected from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of a start Thursday in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. Kendrick, 81-81 in the major leagues, is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA in Triple-A, where he has allowed seven homers in 27 innings this season.