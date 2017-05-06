INF Deven Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday as the team optioned Brandon Workman to Pawtucket. Marrero has played in 14 games this season for Boston, with an .083 average. He entered Friday's game in the ninth to pinch run for Mitch Moreland and stayed in to play third base.

OF Brock Holt (vertigo) will play DH on Saturday during a rehab appearance, manager John Farrell said. Holt has been trying to work his way back. Farrell said Holt's first action in the field on his rehab assignment would come in the outfield.

RHP Brandon Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday as the team made room for INF Deven Marrero. Workman pitched one game for Boston this season, working three scoreless innings.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) had another strong start for Boston on Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits. He struck out six batters. The left-hander has now allowed three runs or fewer in his last four starts and has a 3.07 ERA. He had allowed just one earned run in his previous 17 1/3 innings heading into Friday.

RHP Brad Ziegler had the worst outing of his big league career Friday night when he took the loss after giving up five runs without getting an out in the seventh inning as the Marlins fell to the Mets 8-7. Ziegler allowed hits to all six batters he faced before finally being lifted for RHP Kyle Barraclough. Entering Friday, Ziegler had allowed just two runs and eight hits in 13 1/3 innings this season. The five runs allowed were a career high for Ziegler, who gave up six hits for just the second time in 619 appearances and failed to get an out for just the seventh time. Ziegler is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 15 games.

3B Pablo Sandoval is progressing in his rehab for a right knee sprain, manager John Farrell said on Friday. Farrell said Sandoval could hit off a tee on Saturday. Sandoval is hitting .213 in 17 games for Boston this season.