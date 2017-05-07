SS Xander Bogaerts had three hits Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Bogaerts moved to the No. 3 spot in the batting order as manager John Farrell tried to spark the team's slumping offense. Bogaerts had a double in the third inning, only his fourth extra-base hit of the season despite hitting .337 this year. Bogaerts has hit safely in 10 straight games against Minnesota and owns a .424 average in his career against the Twins, the highest mark for any player versus Minnesota with at least 50 at-bats.

OF Chris Young is making the most of his limited playing time. Young homered twice Saturday and is hitting .270 in 21 games. He's had 63 at-bats this season. He said he keeps his timing by stepping in when LHP David Price is pitching a simulated game. Saturday was Young's 14th career multi-homer game.

RHP Rick Porcello (2-4) settled in after his teammates supplied a big lead with an eight-run second inning Saturday. Porcello earned his first win since his first start of the season by pitching seven innings with one run and seven hits allowed. The only run Porcello surrendered was a solo homer by Robbie Grossman leading off the third inning. He struck out six batters. The Red Sox had scored nine total runs of support for Porcello's first six starts. They hadn't scored any runs while the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was in the game in his last four outings.

LHP David Price could be nearing a rehab assignment as he tries to return from a left elbow strain. Manager John Farrell said Price would throw another four-inning simulated game Tuesday. Afterward, Price could make a minor league rehab start with the plan to make at least three rehab starts and possibly return to the Red Sox by the end of May.