LHP Drew Pomeranz lasted just four innings Tuesday in a start against the Brewers and has not worked past six innings in any of his starts this season. Pomeranz is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA on the road this season compared to 3-0 with a 4.15 ERA at Fenway Park.

SS Xavier Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 12 games Tuesday with a seventh-inning double. During that stretch -- the longest by a Boston player this season -- Bogaerts is batting .362 (17-for-47) with four doubles, two triple and three RBIs.

LHP David Price threw a 60-pitch simulated game Tuesday in Milwaukee as he works his way back from an elbow strain suffered in spring training and could go out on a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Sunday, manager John Farrell said. "It's good to see him at the point now, where it's a matter of fine-tuning to execute pitches as opposed to always being a physical response to the workload," Farrell said. "A good workday for him. I would anticipate a light bullpen on Thursday as he's been doing, and then we'll see where we go after that."

3B Pablo Sandoval has been taking batting practice in the cage and could be heading out on a minor league rehab assignment soon, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. He's been out since April 25 with a sprained right knee. "He's (took) BP today in the cage. That's regular BP, not just hitting off a tee," Farrell said. "I would hope in the coming days he'd be out on a rehab assignment as well. The swelling's gone."