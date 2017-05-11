LHP Robbie Ross will join the Red Sox in Milwaukee on Thursday when they wrap up a three-game series with the Brewers at Miller Park. Ross was summoned from Triple-A Pawtucket after the Sox optioned RHP Kyle Kendrick following a second consecutive shaky start. Ross went 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five outings with Pawtucket and appeared in four games for Boston this year, allowing two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

SS Zander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 13 games Tuesday with a first-inning double off Chase Anderson. He's batting .373 (19-for-51) with 11 runs, five doubles, two triples, four RBIs and four walks during the streak, which began on April 27.

DH Hanley Ramirez lasted just three innings in his first appearance of the season at first base. Ramirez has served exclusively as the Red Sox designated hitter in 2017, despite manager John Farrell's desire to put him at first base against left-handed pitchers. Ramirez went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving the game with spasms in his right trapezius muscle.

LHP David Price will see his first game action Sunday when he makes a minor league rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. Price has been sidelined since suffering an elbow strain on Feb. 28 but has built up his arm strength during simulated games and will be able to throw 70-75 pitches his first time out. Manager John Farrell said Price will make two starts, then be re-evaluated.

RHP Kyle Kendrick was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket after a second consecutive shaky outing for the Red Sox. Kendrick allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings against the Brewers. In two starts for Boston, he went 0-2 with a 12.96 ERA. With a day off coming, Boston will be able to skip Kendrick's next turn and adjust its rotation.