LHP Robbie Ross Jr. joined the Red Sox in Milwaukee on Thursday after he was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace struggling starter Kyle Kendrick. It's Ross' second stint with the Sox this season. He allowed a pair of runs in 4 1/3 innings between April 14-26 and has a 3.59 ERA in 112 outings (120 1/3 innings) for Boston since the start of 2015.

SS Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 14 games Thursday with a third-inning single off RHP Jimmy Nelson. He's batting .375 during the streak with five doubles, two triples, four RBI and four walks.

OF Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a double and a game-winning three-run homer Thursday against Milwaukee. During the Red Sox' three-game series with the Brewers, he went 7-for-11 with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.

DH Hanley Ramirez was unavailable Thursday after experiencing spasms in his right trap muscle Wednesday night. Manager John Farrell said that Ramirez was feeling better Thursday and hoped to have him back in the lineup Friday when the Red Sox host Tampa Bay at Fenway Park. The 13-year veteran has appeared in 28 games this season and is batting .257 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.