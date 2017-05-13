INF Marco Hernandez (left shoulder subluxation) is still experiencing symptoms and may be headed toward season-ending surgery. "It's likely this may have to require some additional work to rectify, and that would mean some procedure," manager John Farrell said Friday. Hernandez, who has a history of shoulder issues, will likely have another MRI soon.

LHP Chris Sale looks to bounce back from a four-run outing last time out in Saturday's start against the Rays. Sale (3-2, 1.92 ERA) was touched for four runs, four hits and three walks but struck out 10 in a six-inning victory against the Twins last Sunday. The five-time All-Star southpaw has logged six straight starts with 10 or more strikeouts, two shy of tying the major league record he shares with Pedro Martinez. Sale is 5-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 outings (nine starts) against the Rays, including a seven-inning win on April 15 in which he allowed a run, three hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

C Sandy Leon continued his late-inning heroics with a two-run, ground-rule double Friday against the Rays. Eleven of his 13 RBIs this season have come in the seventh or later. He is batting .346 (9-for-26) in that time frame but just .230 overall.

3B Josh Rutledge didn't help the Red Sox's defensive woes with another error at third on Friday, their major-league-leading 13th of the season. "It's been a tough position for us, make no mistake about it," manager John Farrell said. At the plate, Rutledge went 1-for-4 with a run and a strikeout.

OF/INF Brock Holt (vertigo) played the first half of Friday's rehab game with Triple-A Pawtucket at third base. "He's making quality strides," manager John Farrell said. Holt will remain with Pawtucket through the weekend and possibly beyond.

DH Hanley Ramirez (right trapezius strain) was not in the lineup Friday against the Rays after leaving Wednesday's game in Milwaukee with the injury and missing Thursday's series finale. "(Optimistic) that he'll be back in the lineup (Saturday)," said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who added that Ramirez's spasms improved gradually overnight, but he still needed to be re-examined before game time. Chris Young was the DH on Friday.

RHP Rick Porcello continued to pitch poorly against the Rays on Friday night, allowing five runs (three earned) and nine hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Porcello (2-5, 4.01 ERA) fell to 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA in 10 1/3 innings in two starts against the Rays this season. He is 2-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 39 innings in six other outings. "It's just the result of some poorly executed pitches," Porcello said of his Rays' woes.

3B Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) took ground balls for the first time since his injury before Friday's game. "Just the lateral movement will be the thing we're going to have to monitor most," manager John Farrell said.