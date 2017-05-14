RHP Craig Kimbrel continued his rather incredible run while posting his 11th save of the season Saturday. He has retired 40 of the last 43 hitters he has faced, including 20 of the last 21 (the other had an infield hit). He has converted 26 straight saves at Fenway Park, allowing no runs and six hits with 47 strikeouts in 26 innings.

LHP Chris Sale was at it again Saturday, getting just enough run support to raise his record to 4-2 with his third straight win. He struck out seven of the first 10 hitters he faced, making the fourth straight time he has fanned six of the first nine. The solo homer he allowed to Logan Morrison marked the first extra base hit by a left-handed hitter off Sale in 21 at-bats this season. Kevin Kiermaier also went deep on him, the third time two lefties have homered off him in the same game. Sale reached double figures in strikeouts (12) for the seventh straight time and leads the major leagues with 85 for the season, the most by a pitcher in his first eight games with a new team (dating to at least 1893). "It's tough when you can't really put it in play," Betts said of the opposition facing Sale. "Errors can happen, that type of thing. He's just punching everybody out. There's not a whole lot that you can hope to happen. On the defensive side, it's fun standing there and running back in."

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who had a rough ride his last time out, closes the series against the Rays on Sunday. After three straight two-run outings, Pomeranz gave up five runs in the first inning and six runs and seven hits in four innings in losing to the Brewers in Milwaukee. He struck out a season-high 10 against the Rays at Fenway Park on April 16 but also allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision. Two of his four career 10-plus career strikeout games have come against the Rays.

3B Deven Marrero, the latest trying to fill the void at the position for Boston, played a clean game in the field and ripped a two-run double -- his first big-league double -- off the wall in left-center field on Saturday. It was his second start at third base, where four others have combined for 13 errors. "He went out and made plays," manager John Farrell said. "Timely two-run base hit -- just to see the game clean was a really good step." The two RBIs were his first two at Fenway Park.

INF/OF Brock Holt was slated to play nine innings at third base for Pawtucket on Sunday as his rehab assignment (vertigo) continued. Holt has briefly been part of the club's misery at third base this season. "It's been a tough position for us," manager John Farrell said. "Make no mistake about it ... opportunity is there for someone to step up." Holt could help when he returns.

SS Xander Bogaerts drove in a run but went 0-for-4 as his 15-game hitting streak ended Saturday.

RF Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer and stroked an RBI double in Saturday's win. The homer was his fourth in the last six games. He leads the majors with 13 extra base hits this month. "He's now probably three-four weeks into a really good run where the impact of the baseball's been there," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "The two-run homer to get us off the schneid and another double to left-center field -- he's done that repeatedly here in recent games, where he's had multiple extra-base hits and given us a spark in the leadoff spot for sure."

DH Hanley Ramirez remained out of the Red Sox lineup on Saturday, missing his third straight start with a neck/shoulder spasm.

2B Dustin Pedroia collected his 382nd career double on Saturday, breaking a tie with Bobby Doerr for sixth place on the Red Sox's career list. He is 12th among active players, fourth in the American League, in doubles.

3B Pablo Sandoval, on the disabled list with a knee injury, will accompany the team to St. Louis and a rehab assignment should be determined from there.