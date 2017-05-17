RHP Hector Velazquez will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Thursday night's game in Oakland, the Red Sox said. Velazquez, 28, is 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts this season, his first in the Boston organization. He spent the last seven years pitching in his native Mexico.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who left his start on Sunday with tightness in his left triceps, is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday and expects to start Saturday in Oakland. An MRI on Monday did not show any changes from previous results. He said he thought changes in his mechanics this season was the reason for the tightness. Pomeranz is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA in seven starts this season.

OF Brock Holt was not in the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday night after experiencing more problems with vertigo during Monday night's game. Holt started a rehab assignment on April 28 but played only three games before being sidelined again. He started playing again on May 6 and the Red Sox had hoped he was close to being able to return to the majors. Overall he was 7 for 31 in nine minor league games.

RHP Rick Porcello will make only his third career start against the Cardinals on Wednesday night. Both of his previous starts came when he was with the Tigers, in 2009 and in 2012. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 career ERA. Porcello has only faced four current hitters on the Cardinals, with Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina having the most at-bats, six each. Porcello is 2-5 this year with a 4.01 ERA.

LHP David Price is scheduled to throw between 85 and 90 pitches in a rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Pawtucket. If that start goes well, the Red Sox think he could move into the rotation as early as next week. Price has been on the DL all season because of a left elbow strain.