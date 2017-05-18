OF Andrew Benintendi was 0-for-5, plus a sacrifice fly, in the 13-inning win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night. That extended Benintendi's streak without a hit to 26 consecutive at-bats. His average has dropped from .339 to .280.

RHP Hector Velazquez will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to start Thursday night's game in Oakland, his major league debut. A corresponding roster move has not been announced. Velazquez, 28, signed with the Red Sox in the offseason after spending the last seven years pitching in his native Mexico. He will be the eighth starter used by the Red Sox in the first 39 games of the season. He was 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts in Triple-A.

RHP Craig Kimbrel worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning on Wednesday night, recording one strikeout. He has struck out 35 of the 65 batters he has faced this season, including 15 of the last 21. He has retired 46 of the last 49 batters he has faced and has not allowed a hit to a right-handed batter this season.

3B Pablo Sandoval will DH for the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket on Friday night as he attempts to work his way back from a sprained right knee that has kept him on the disabled list since April 25. At the time Sandoval went on the DL, 17 games into the season, he was hitting .213 with three homers and 10 RBIs.