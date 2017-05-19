OF Andrew Benintendi, who is in an 0-for-26 slump, did not play Thursday against Oakland, but the rookie expected to start on Friday night in the second game of the series. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he wanted to give Benintendi "a little bit of a breather" Thursday. "The way pitchers have maybe adjusted an attack plan, there's been some at-bats where you maybe see him caught in between speed, a little bit late on some fastballs, out front on some off-speed, which is not uncommon. We're talking about a week, and he's got about 10 weeks in the big leagues. He's bound to have a little ebb and flow to his game."

RHP Hector Velazquez (0-1) was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday and started against the A's, making his major league debut at age 28. Velazquez allowed six runs on nine hits, including three home runs, over five innings in an 8-3 loss. "I felt good," Velazquez said. "Out of the gate I felt a little bit emotional with it being my first big league game, so my adrenaline was up there and getting under control was a little hard. So unfortunately I had a bad inning, but I felt good." Velazquez, whose contract was purchased by Boston from the Mexican League on Feb. 18, was 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts for Pawtucket.

1B Mitch Moreland hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning in Boston's 8-3 loss at Oakland on Thursday. The home run was Moreland's 17th all-time against Oakland and 12th at the Coliseum. He hit his homer Thursday off A's RHP Sonny Gray. Moreland is batting .254 with a team-high 16 doubles and 17 RBIs.

INF/OF Chase d'Arnaud was designated for assignment Thursday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Hector Velazquez, who was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox claimed d'Arnaud off waivers from Atlanta on April 27. He appeared in two games and went 1-for-1. In 11 games for Atlanta this season, he hit .375 (3-for-8). He is a .233 career major league hitter over six seasons.

RHP Steven Wright was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He had left knee surgery on May 8 and is out for the season.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4 and scored a run Thursday night in Boston's 8-3 loss to Oakland. Pedroia raised his batting average to .281. He has hit safely in each of his past 21 games against the A's, a streak that began on July 14, 2013. Pedroia has hit .402 (33-for-82) with six doubles and three home runs during the streak.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) will make his first rehab start on Friday night for Triple-A Pawtucket at Buffalo. If all goes well, Price could return to Boston's rotation next week, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "We'll see how he comes out of it tomorrow," Farrell said Thursday. "I wouldn't rule out next week." Price has been on the disabled list since April 3. He threw a 75-pitch simulated game indoors on Sunday when his scheduled rehab start for Pawtucket was rained out. He is expected to throw 85 to 90 pitches Friday.