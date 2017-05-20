LF Andrew Benintendi returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Oakland after missing one game and ended his 0-for-26 skid with a leadoff double in the second inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the A's. He went 2-for-4 and raised his batting average to .286. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he wanted to give Benintendi a "breather" on Thursday.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Friday night's game against Oakland. Ramirez made one appearance for the Red Sox this season, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings against Detroit on April 8. For his career, he's 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 32 relief appearances, all for Boston. He has 29 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

1B Mitch Moreland homered against the Oakland A's for the 18th time in his career and 13th time at Oakland Coliseum on Friday night in a 3-2, 10-inning loss. Moreland hit a two-run shot to right in the fourth inning off A's RHP Kendall Graveman. The homer was his fourth of the season and second in two games against Oakland.

LHP Chris Sale allowed two runs and seven hits over seven innings, struck out 10 and walked none in a no-decision on Friday night in Boston's 3-2, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Sale extended his streak of double-digit strikeouts to eight straight appearances, equaling the major-league record he shares with Pedro Martinez. Sale first accomplished the feat in 2015 with the White Sox. Martinez had 10 straight starts with double-digit strikeouts -- his final eight in 1999 and first two in 2000 -- but finished the 1999 season with a one-inning relief appearance. "I'd rather be 8-0 with no punchouts honestly," said Sale, who leads the major leagues with 95 strikeouts. "Peripheral stats don't matter in this game. I know people love crunching numbers and they love talking about this and that. They're flashy, they're cool, but at the end of the day they don't matter, they really don't."

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket before Friday night's game against Oakland. Ross is 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. For his career, he is 16-12 with a 3.92 ERA in 266 games, including 12 starts.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. made a leaping catch with two outs and none on in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game Friday night to rob Oakland A's 1B Ryon Healy of a walk-off home run. "Time up my steps and hopefully try to make a good play on it," Bradley said. "I knew it was going to be pretty close. I knew he hit it well, but from my point of view I thought maybe I had a chance." The A's, however, went on to win 3-2 in 10 innings on RF Mark Canha's leadoff home run.

2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 22 games with an infield single in the fifth inning on Friday night in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the A's. Pedroia's streak began July 14, 2013. It's the longest active streak against the A's and the longest active streak by any player against one opponent. Pedroia is batting .390 (34-for-87) with six doubles and three homes during his streak.

LHP David Price (left elbow strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday night against Buffalo and gave up three runs and five hits over two innings. He struck out four, walked one and threw 65 pitches. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he watched Price's first inning before Boston took batting practice prior to its game against Oakland. "Watching it upstairs the first hitter he faced was a 15-pitch at-bat and then he strikes out the side. It's a 31-pitch first inning. Watching on TV, there was plenty of swing and miss, it looked like there was plenty of power." Price was expected to throw 85 to 90 pitches left after two stressful innings. Farrell said no decision has been made yet on whether Price will need at least one more rehab start before rejoining Boston's rotation. "I'll talk with David tomorrow," Farrell said. "We haven't had a chance to speak yet. I will say this, the fact that he threw that many pitches in a short period of time and he feels good physically -- while the overall body of performance wasn't there, the fact that he pushed it physically, that was a positive sign in tonight."

3B Pablo Sandoval (right knee sprain) began a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket and went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter against Buffalo. Sandoval has been on the disabled list since April 25. In 17 games for the Red Sox this season, Sandoval is batting .213 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.