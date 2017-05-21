LHP Drew Pomeranz, a former Athletics pitcher, allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits but lasted only four innings in his first career appearance against Oakland on Saturday. Pomeranz threw 97 pitches -- 56 of them in the first two innings -- struck out six and walked one in a no-decision in Boston's 8-3 loss at Oakland Coliseum. During the top of the fifth inning, Pomeranz had what appeared to be a heated discussion with Red Sox manager John Farrell in the dugout. "He didn't want to come out of the game," Farrell said. "So that was the discussion we had, and it's been settled."

DH Hanley Ramirez hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday in an 8-3 loss to Oakland. Leading off the second inning, Ramirez crushed A's LHP Sean Manaea's 1-1 fastball over the center field wall. Ramirez went 2-for-4.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak against Oakland to 23 games on Saturday in an 8-3 loss. He passed Jim Rice for the longest streak against the A's in Red Sox history. During his streak, which began July 14, 2013, Pedroia is batting .396 (36-for-91) with six doubles and three home runs.

LHP David Price (strained left elbow) will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. He allowed five hits and three runs in two innings on Friday night at Buffalo. He was expected to throw 85 to 90 pitches but left after 65 in two high-stress innings. He struck out four and walked one. "Physically, he feels fine, and as I mentioned last night, the fact that he threw that high a number of pitches in two innings I think was a great test for him physically," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Had a chance to speak to him this morning. He's at Fenway, working out. He'll throw a light bullpen tomorrow and he'll start for Pawtucket one more time on Wednesday." Before Price's outing on Friday night, Farrell had said there was a chance he could rejoin the Red Sox rotation without a second rehab start.