INF Marco Hernandez will undergo left shoulder surgery Friday and is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

1B Sam Travis was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket and is likely to make his major league debut Wednesday night against Texas left-hander Martin Perez, which figures to start a platoon with Mitch Moreland (the Red Sox have hit just four homers off left-handed pitching this season). Travis was batting .286 with four homers and 14 RBIs in Triple-A but was hot over his last 15 games, batting.355 with a 1.009 OPS. He is the No. 3 Red Sox prospect according to SoxProspects.com.

RHP Hector Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Sam Travis on the 25-man roster.

1B Mitch Moreland, bidding to become the first Red Sox player since 2011 (Adrian Gonzalez) to homer in four straight games, played his first game against his former team Tuesday night. He didn't hit a home run but did have two hits and two RBIs in an 11-6 win. He has had three straight multi-RBI games, tying his career best, and has hit in five straight.

LHP Chris Sale, 3-0 in four starts since his last loss, April 27, faces the Rangers Wednesday night in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. Sale has struck out 43 in 28 innings while running his streak of consecutive games striking out at least 10to eight straight -- tying the modern record he already shared with former Boston ace Pedro Martinez. His 95 strikeouts trail only Randy Johnson (98 for Houston in 1998) for the most ever by a pitcher in his first nine starts with a team. He is 4-2 with a 3.33 ERA lifetime against Texas, with 60 strikeouts in 52 innings.

LHP Brian Johnson, who won a spot start for Boston the last time he was called up, is likely to pitch against the Seattle Mariners Saturday at Fenway Park. Johnson worked five innings, allowing seven hits, including two home runs, and four runs in five innings for his first major league win.

INF/OF Brock Holt (vertigo) reached 20-day limit of his rehab assignment and will see a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh Wednesday.

SS Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs, scored four and had three hits in Tuesday's win. The four runs tied a career high. He also cut down a run with a relay throw home in the seventh inning. Since the start of 2015, he leads the major leagues with 240 hits at home and is hitting .343 over his last 36 games with an at-bat.

2B Dustin Pedroia had a two-run double, another hit and a walk in the victory. It was the 500th multi-hit game of his career, the eighth-most in team history. He is batting .330 in his last 22 games, with two homers, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

RHP Rick Porcello turned in a solid 6 2/3 innings to pick up only his second win since Opening Day in Tuesday night's 11-6 victory over the Texas Rangers. He gave up five runs -- four earned -- and a season high-tying 11 hits but didn't issue a walk for the fourth time in his last five starts. He has struck out 30 and walked three in 31 2/3 innings in those starts. "We got the win. That's what's most important," he said. "Obviously you don't want to go out there and give up five runs or whatever it was. But that's a good hitting team -- a tough lineup. Our guys swung the bats extremely well and played really good defense and we were able to come out with it tonight."

3B Pablo Sandoval, 1-for-9 in his first three rehab games at Pawtucket, was sick and out of the Triple-A lineup Tuesday night.