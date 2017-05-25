1B Sam Travis made his major league debut Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 and contributing a hit in the seven-run seventh inning. "I was a little nervous in the first inning," said Travis, whose family was on hand for the debut. "I'd be lying to you guys if I said I wasn't." Manager John Farrell, asked about the debut, said, "I don't know if you are going to do much better. He was good. He made a couple of good plays defensively. He looks very comfortable in the batter's box, I'll tell you that. A very solid night and certainly a memorable one for he and his family."

1B Mitch Moreland, again hurting his former team, had a pinch-single and went 2-for-2 late in the game. The pinch hit made him 16-for-32 as a pinch hitter since the start of 2014. He has driven in a run in each of his last five games, with eight RBIs during that span. His career best is an RBI in six straight.

LHP Chris Sale failed to strike out at least 10 batters for the first time in his last nine starts, but he did win his fourth in a row in Wednesday night's 9-4 victory over the Texas Rangers. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) to go to 5-2 and is unbeaten since April 27. He was trying to set a modern record he shares (twice) with Pedro Martinez, but by striking out six, he did join Randy Johnson, Martinez, Curt Schilling and Roger Clemens as the only modern-day pitchers with 100 Ks in the first 10 starts. "Guys pulled through for me when I was probably pretty mediocre," Sale said of his teammates' seven-run seventh inning.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, still a member of the rotation despite his recent struggles, faces the Texas Rangers in the finale of a three-game series Thursday night. He is 0-2 in his last three starts, working just 11 innings, allowing 15 hits, seven walks and nine runs. He is 0-2 with a save in eight games (two starts) against the Rangers in his career.

RF Mookie Betts had two RBI singles on Wednesday night and has gone 15-for-38 (.395) with runners in scoring position this season. Since the start of last year, he leads the American League with a .363 average with runners in scoring position.

LHP David Price, making his second actual rehab start (plus a third under the stands in a simulated game), worked 3 2/3 innings and threw 89 pitches for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday night -- and could be activated as soon as next week if all goes well. He gave up six runs and seven hits and didn't talk to the media after his outing. "He said he felt good after his outing," PawSox manager Kevin Boles said. Price has yet to pitch this season because of a left forearm injury, but manager John Farrell said, "We'll check with (Price) in the morning and make sure there's no physical ailments, which we don't expect any, and sit with him and map out the next step. No announcement at this point. We'll talk about what best for him, what's best for us as we move forward."