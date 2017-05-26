FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Intel
May 27, 2017 / 3:16 AM / in 5 months

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Mitch Moreland went 2-for-3 for his third straight multi-hit game. Moreland’s RBI single in the first extended his hitting streak to seven games and he’s driven in at least one run in six straight. Moreland is batting .393 during his hitting streak.

RHP Craig Kimbrel did not pick up his 13th save of the season, but had a rare four-strikeout inning in the ninth for Boston. Nomar Mazara led off the ninth and struck out, but Christian Vazquez couldn’t handle the wild pitch and Mazara reached first. Kimbrel also struck out four in an inning against the Marlins on Sept. 26, 2012.

LHP Drew Pomeranz snapped a personal two-game losing streak and matched a career-best with 11 strikeouts. He entered Thursday’s game needing eight strikeouts for 500 in his career and reached the milestone by getting 1B Mike Napoli swinging to end the fourth.

3B Deven Marrero salvaged what had been a rough night by hitting his first home run of the season. Marrero struck out his first three plate appearances, then drove a two-run homer out to left for his second career home run.

LHP David Price will make his season debut Monday when the Red Sox visit the Chicago White Sox. Price has been recovering from a strained left elbow and has yet to pitch for Boston in his second year with the club. “He’s eager to get back to us and physically he feels great,” manager John Farrell said.

