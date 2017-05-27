INF Marco Hernandez underwent successful left shoulder surgery Friday that will end his season.

RHP Ben Taylor was returned to Pawtucket after Friday night's game to make room for Brian Johnson.

RHP Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 13th save of the season and his 27th in a row at Fenway Park, two behind Tom Gordon's Fenway record. He has retired 55 of the last 59 hitters he's faced, including 35 of the last 37. A diving play by 1B Mitch Moreland kept right-handed hitters hitless (0-for-39) against Kimbrel.

LHP Brian Johnson has been recalled from Pawtucket for the second time this season and starts against the Seattle Mariners in the second game of the series at Fenway Park Saturday. He picked up his first major league win back on April 18, allowing four runs in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays and returns off four straight quality starts. "We've seen a gradual increase in stuff overall," manager John Farrell said Friday. "There's been better crispness, there's been consistent strike throwing, there's been the ability to put guys away with the breaking ball -- a slight uptick in velocity."

NF/OF Brock Holt, suffering from vertigo, will not play in games, in the words of manager John Farrell, "for the foreseeable future" and will continue to travel with the club and do everything but play in games.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. threw out a runner at second base in the top of the second, his 16th assist since the start of last season (14 at home), tops in the major leagues. He then doubled in the bottom half and had 11 extra-base hits in seven career home games against the Mariners.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez turned in his seventh straight quality start and remained unbeaten since his first start of the season with six shutout innings in Friday night's 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. "It's just a matter of his abilities coming together," manager John Farrell said. "This has always been an extremely talented young guy. We've talked about his maturity, we've talked about his progression. It's been on display here for a good number of starts consecutively. He's in a very good place. Good to see him put it together."

DH Hanley Ramirez had two hits and scored a run and has hit safely in his last 16 home games and 22 of his 23 home starts overall. He has a .365 lifetime batting average in 16 career games against Seattle and has reached base in 40 of his last 41 games against the AL West.

2B Dustin Pedroia, removed from Thursday night's game on a wet field because of left knee soreness, was again held out after a day of rain Friday. "I'm holding him out -- not going to take any further risks," said manager John Farrell, noting the knee has been surgically repaired.