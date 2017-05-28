LHP Brian Johnson, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his second start of the season Saturday for the Red Sox, pitched a five-hit shutout, walking none and striking out eight -- and was then optioned back to Pawtucket. "It's part of it. You come up and make the most of your opportunity," he said. He pitched Boston's first complete game of the season, the team's first shutout since Steven Wright last Aug. 5 and Boston's first at Fenway Park since Rich Hill on Sept. 25, 2015. He also became the first Red Sox pitcher to throw a shutout in his Fenway debut since Pedro Martinez on April 11, 1998, later saying, "To even be mentioned with his name is incredible.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. had a big day Saturday, with a two-run homer and three fine catches against the Mariners. The Red Sox are 36-7 in games where Bradley has homered in his career. He has 12 extra base hits in eight career home games against the Mariners and his team is 82-31 in games where he's driven in a run. Previously slumping, he has reached base via a hit or walk in eight of his last nine games.

RF Mookie Betts took a home run away from the Mariners' Nelson Cruz and also stole a base, his eighth in nine games this year, on Saturday. Betts leads the AL with an 87.1 percent success rate (34-for-39) since the start of last season.

2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the lineup Saturday after being rested for a game and a half to keep his sore knee off wet grounds. "He wants to be on the field every day, but at the same time -- weather conditions -- that's something that's factored in here," manager John Farrell said. "I don't want to take a risk with him. It's about the footing. When he doesn't have consistent footing, that's when it can rear its head." Pedroia was one of two Red Sox hit by a RHP Rob Whalen pitch in the first inning and was subsequently thrown out diving into third base on a hit. He also avoided his first error in 80 games when he recovered and got a force at second.

RHP Rick Porcello faces the Mariners in the finale of a three-game series Sunday. He won his last start, allowing 11 hits and four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers. After going 22-4 and winning the Cy Young Award last season, he is just 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA this season. He has a 3.18 ERA over his last seven outings and has struck out 30 and walked just three over his last five. He is 6-3 with a 3.69 ERA lifetime in 11 career starts against the Mariners, 1-1 with a 3.21 last season.

3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) is finishing up his rehab at Triple-A Pawtucket and could return as early as Monday. "Physically fine. He's back for another nine innings today," manager John Farrell said Saturday. "There's a scheduled work day with us tomorrow here, which will be at Fenway Park. We'll have chance to sit down with him in person and look at the upcoming days and what makes the most sense for all involved." As far as a return against the White Sox in Chicago on Monday, the manager said, "I wouldn't rule it out but until we get through today and get a chance to work (Sunday) to work before the game, we'll have a chance to talk about it."